Aishwarya Rajesh: I would love to play negative-shaded roles

Apart from films, Aishwarya has also been actively working in the OTT space. "I don't want to limit myself to just one platform. Web series have tremendous global reach. My series Suzhal received an excellent international response. Even when I travelled abroad, many people spoke to me about it. It was released in 34 languages. I am currently working on one project for Prime Video and another web series for Jio Hotstar," reveals the actor, who is known for balancing female-centric films and true blue commercial entertainers. "When I entered the industry, many people used to say that a heroine's career lasts only three years. I believed that and thought I should do as many films as possible in a short span," says Aishwarya with a laugh, adding, "So far, I have acted in nearly 50 films, and I chose almost every role because I genuinely liked it."