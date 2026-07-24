Nagarjuna Akkineni: Akhil waited long for this love and applause

As part of the celebrations, the makers honoured distributors and exhibitors by presenting them with shields. “In the past, we used to celebrate a film’s success by inviting distributors and exhibitors and presenting them with shields. Now, we are once again organising such a celebration for Lenin, which gives me a wonderful feeling. When I heard that the film is still running with houseful boards in theatres, my heart was filled with joy,” Nagarjuna said at the success meet.