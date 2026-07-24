Nagarjuna Akkineni: Akhil waited long for this love and applause

The Akkineni family is still celebrating the success of Lenin. Nagarjuna, along with his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, attended the film’s latest success celebration. The film marks Akhil’s first major commercial success in nearly a decade since his debut, making the occasion even more special for the family.
As part of the celebrations, the makers honoured distributors and exhibitors by presenting them with shields. “In the past, we used to celebrate a film’s success by inviting distributors and exhibitors and presenting them with shields. Now, we are once again organising such a celebration for Lenin, which gives me a wonderful feeling. When I heard that the film is still running with houseful boards in theatres, my heart was filled with joy,” Nagarjuna said at the success meet.
He thanked veteran writer Satyanand for his valuable contribution to the film. “Writer Satyanand garu’s inputs were immensely valuable to the story. We also had several discussions with Ramajogayya Sastry garu regarding the songs. I must especially appreciate our Annapurna post-production team,” he said.
Nagarjuna also spoke about the growing trend of delayed film releases in Tollywood. “Even if we hand over the film to our colourist just two days before release, they deliver outstanding output. Imagine the quality they can achieve if they get the film two weeks in advance. I sincerely request all filmmakers to give the post-production team at least two weeks before release,” he said.
Drawing a comparison with Hollywood, Nagarjuna cited Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. “They announced the release date of The Odyssey a year in advance and are sticking to it. We also announce release dates, but we keep postponing our films several times. Even Lenin was postponed a few times. I don’t understand why we can’t stick to the original release date. I request everyone to honour the dates they announce,” he said.
He added that things were very different in the past. “There was a time when we used to watch the final copy of a film almost a month before its release. Unfortunately, that doesn’t happen anymore,” Nagarjuna remarked.
Speaking about Lenin's success, Nagarjuna praised the entire cast and crew. “Every actor has performed brilliantly. Everyone worked on this project with immense love, and the audience and fans have returned that love in abundance. Akhil has been waiting for this kind of affection and these cheers for a long time. I don’t know how it feels for all of you (fans), but for me, Akhil and Chaitanya, it feels like a festival. Our home is filled with happiness,” he said.
Nagarjuna concluded by thanking the audience for embracing the film. “There is no greater joy than receiving phone calls from exhibitors and distributors saying the film is doing well. It makes us even happier when they tell us they are increasing the number of shows. My heartfelt thanks to the audience and fans for making Lenin such a huge success,” he said.