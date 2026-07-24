Nandamuri Balakrishna suffers muscle tear during Kakinada shoot

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna suffered a minor leg injury while shooting for his upcoming film at the Kakinada Port. The incident took place during the filming of a high-voltage action sequence featuring Balakrishna and Manchu Manoj.
Reports say Balakrishna slipped while performing the stunt and injured his leg. The shoot was halted immediately, and the actor was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kakinada. Doctors examined him and conducted scans to assess the injury.
Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is tentatively titled NBK111 and is currently being shot in and around Kakinada. Known for performing his own action sequences without relying on body doubles, Balakrishna reportedly chose to do the stunt himself on this occasion as well.
The team has given an official statement about Balakrishna’s injury. “During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear. As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery. His unwavering dedication, discipline and passion for cinema continue to inspire everyone on the sets of #NBK111,” said the statement.
It further added that the procedure is a routine one. “The procedure is routine and there is absolutely no cause for concern. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the sets very soon. — TEAM NBK111,” added the statement.
Manchu Manoj plays the antagonist in the film, and the action sequence being filmed is said to be a crucial confrontation between the two characters. After receiving first aid, Balakrishna was taken to the hospital, where doctors reportedly advised him to take a few days' rest.
This marks the second collaboration between Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni after the blockbuster Veera Simha Reddy.
Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead in NBK111, reuniting with Balakrishna after their successful outing in Bhagavanth Kesari. Although Nayanthara was initially announced as the heroine, reports suggest she was later replaced by Kajal.
Meanwhile, Balakrishna recently launched another project with director Koratala Siva in Amaravati. Once he recovers and completes NBK111, he is expected to begin work on the Koratala Siva directorial.
Apart from his film commitments, Balakrishna continues to serve as the MLA from the Hindupur Assembly constituency, a seat he has won for the third consecutive term. He also serves as the Chairman of the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Hyderabad.