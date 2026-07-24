Nandamuri Balakrishna suffers muscle tear during Kakinada shoot

The team has given an official statement about Balakrishna’s injury. “During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear. As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery. His unwavering dedication, discipline and passion for cinema continue to inspire everyone on the sets of #NBK111,” said the statement.