Ravi Teja's nephew Maadhav's debut film Maremma locks release date

Several new actors have made their debut this year, with many more waiting in the wings. Joining the list is Maadhav, son of actor Raghu and nephew of senior actor Ravi Teja, who is making his debut with Maremma. The film also marks the directorial debut of Manchala Nagaraj, and the makers have now locked its release date.
The team has officially announced that Maremma will hit theatres on September 10. Billed as an intense rural action drama, the release date was unveiled through a striking new poster.
The newly released poster presents Maadhav in a fierce, battle-worn avatar, hinting at the raw intensity and emotional depth of the film. Set against a dramatic backdrop, it also features a symbolic face-off between the protagonist and a sacred cow, offering a glimpse into the folklore-inspired narrative at the heart of the story.
Maremma marks the directorial debut of Manchala Nagaraj and is also the maiden production venture of Moksha Arts. The film is being produced by Mayur Reddy Bandaru on an ambitious scale. From its first-look poster and teaser to the songs and recently released promotional content, the film has steadily generated curiosity among audiences with its rooted storytelling and rustic appeal.
Set against a rural backdrop, Maremma promises an emotionally charged action drama infused with local culture, traditions, and powerful human relationships. The film is expected to showcase Maadhav in a performance-oriented role that blends intense action with heartfelt emotions.
Deepa Balu plays the female lead in the film. The technical team includes music composer Prashanth R Vihari, cinematographer Prasanth Ankireddy, editor Dev Rathod, and art director Rajkumar Murugesan.
With its theatrical release now officially confirmed, the makers are expected to intensify the film's promotional campaign in the coming weeks.