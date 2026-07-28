Jai Krishna: Pressure pushes me to choose better stories

Jai Krishna Ghattamaneni, nephew of Mahesh Babu and grandson of legendary actor Krishna, is all set to make his acting debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram. The film, presented by Vyjayanthi Movies' Ashwini Dutt and produced by Chandamama Kathalu's P Kiran, is hitting the screens on July 30. Speaking about his love for acting, he says he had determined to enter films when he was as young as 15. “I have loved films since childhood, but I decided to become an actor when I turned 15. I wanted to prepare properly, so I trained in Mumbai for two years, then at Adishakti in Puducherry, and later spent two years in New York," he begins, adding that although it was finalised that director Ajay Bhupathi is directing his debut, the shoot did not commence immediately. “Ajay Bhupathi garu conducted a three-month workshop where we did look tests, screen tests and rehearsals. Only after we were fully prepared did we begin shooting."
Jai Krishna says his entire family, especially Mahesh Babu, stood by him throughout the journey and closely followed the film's progress. “Mahesh Babai guided me a lot about the industry, how to prepare for a film, and many other things. During the shoot, Babai kept asking how everything was going," he adds, saying that the team sent all the film's promotional materials to receive his feedback. "After the film was completed, we sent him the teaser, songs, trailer and all the promotional content. He always gives us valuable feedback after watching them,” shares Jai, who expresses confidence about the film as Mahesh Babu was happy with it. “He watched it a couple of days ago and was very happy. He loved the songs, appreciated the action scenes, and was happy with my debut."
Calling his association with Ashwini Dutt a privilege, he adds that he has to prove himself as an actor to be a part of their legacy. “I feel fortunate to be launched by such a prestigious banner, but first I have to prove myself as an actor. Only then can I hope to be part of that legacy.” Interestingly, Srinivasa Mangapuram is releasing on July 30, the same date on which Mahesh Babu’s debut film Rajakumarudu was released. “I hope my film also receives the same kind of love and affection,” he says, as he sees pressure as a positive sign and a driving force to choose better films. “Even before the film started, I met many fans, and they encouraged me. Pressure is actually good for me because it pushes me to choose better films, stories and characters. I want to do good cinema and entertain the audience."
Speaking about Srinivasa Mangapuram, Jai Krishna promises several surprises. “It is a raw and realistic film. You won’t find over-the-top scenes. It has strong emotions and a few unexpected twists,” he adds. Praising his co-star Rasha Thadani, he describes her as an asset to the film. “She is a huge asset to the film. She made me feel very comfortable on screen. We rehearsed many scenes together, and it has worked out really well,” he says. Explaining his character Srinu, Jai Krishna describes him as a fun-loving person with a childlike innocence. “Srinu is a fun-loving youngster with a childlike nature. He is very determined and will go to any extent to achieve what he wants. He falls in love with Manga and tries to impress her. The story then takes several interesting turns. It is not just a love story; it is filled with emotions.” For a debutant like Jai Krishna, it is important to have an encouraging presence. Veteran actor Mohan Babu gave him that presence. “He was very sweet and supportive. I met him just a day before the shoot, and he was always encouraging. Once the camera rolled, he was completely focused.”
Hailing from a popular cinema family, Jai Krishna is expected to be at the centre of prominence. However, he says he had a very normal upbringing. “As a school-going and college-going kid, I did not regularly visit film sets. I acted as a child in Nijam, though I barely remember it. Later, I visited the sets of Arjun, which my father produced, and much later I went to the sets of Guntur Kaaram,” he recalls.
The debutant also credits Ajay Bhupathi for making his first film easier. “Working with a director like Ajay Bhupathi, who has complete clarity about what he wants, is a huge advantage for a newcomer. Whenever I had any doubts, I would ask him, and he would patiently explain everything,” he reminisces about the shooting memories. Jai Krishna says he enjoys action films the most. “I want to act in all genres as long as the roles are good, but I personally enjoy action films because I trained in gymnastics and martial arts,” he says. He also has a lot of good things to say about music director GV Prakash Kumar. “I love all six songs. He has composed wonderful music, and the background score has elevated the film. The music will feel fresh to the audience."
Sharing memories of his late father and grandfather Krishna, Jai Krishna became emotional. “I used to discuss films with my father, who loved watching Hollywood movies. I also spoke to my grandfather a few times, and he always encouraged me to enter the film industry. He used to say that I would become a good hero. I carry the blessings of both my father and my grandfather,” Jai Krishna signs off.