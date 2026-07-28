Jai Krishna: Pressure pushes me to choose better stories

Speaking about Srinivasa Mangapuram, Jai Krishna promises several surprises. “It is a raw and realistic film. You won’t find over-the-top scenes. It has strong emotions and a few unexpected twists,” he adds. Praising his co-star Rasha Thadani, he describes her as an asset to the film. “She is a huge asset to the film. She made me feel very comfortable on screen. We rehearsed many scenes together, and it has worked out really well,” he says. Explaining his character Srinu, Jai Krishna describes him as a fun-loving person with a childlike innocence. “Srinu is a fun-loving youngster with a childlike nature. He is very determined and will go to any extent to achieve what he wants. He falls in love with Manga and tries to impress her. The story then takes several interesting turns. It is not just a love story; it is filled with emotions.” For a debutant like Jai Krishna, it is important to have an encouraging presence. Veteran actor Mohan Babu gave him that presence. “He was very sweet and supportive. I met him just a day before the shoot, and he was always encouraging. Once the camera rolled, he was completely focused.”