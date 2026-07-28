Harshith Reddy starrer Deewana locks OTT premiere date

Young actor Harshith Reddy made his debut as a lead actor with Deewana, which was released in theatres on June 20. Directed by debutant Srikanth Sangishetty, the film was produced by Vasudev Koppineni and Sridevi Karyampudi under the Arha Media and V Studios banners.
The film generated decent buzz ahead of its theatrical release, but the makers alleged that they faced issues with the Censor Board after the film was awarded an 'A' certificate. According to the team, they did not have enough time to implement the changes suggested by the board, resulting in the film's release being postponed by a day.
The delay also forced the makers to cancel all the premiere shows they had planned. They believed the last-minute postponement affected the film's promotional momentum. Director Srikanth Sangishetty became emotional while speaking about the issue during the film's promotional events. Actress Jhansi and several members of the team also maintained that the film could be watched by family audiences despite receiving an 'A' certificate.
The film also introduced Smeha Manimegalai as the female lead, and her performance received appreciation from audiences. Deewana, a romantic entertainer, was well received by viewers, according to the makers, and is now gearing up to reach a wider audience through its digital release.
The makers have officially announced that Deewana will begin streaming on Aha from July 31. Announcing the OTT premiere, they shared the tagline, "If you miss it, you'll miss a great experience." Aha Gold subscribers will get early access to the film 24 hours before its official streaming debut. The movie will be available in both Telugu and Tamil languages.
Apart from Harshith Reddy and Smeha Manimegalai, the film also features VK Naresh, Jhansi, Balagam Venu and Tony in important roles. With its OTT release around the corner, the makers are hoping Deewana will find a much wider audience on the digital platform after its theatrical run.