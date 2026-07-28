Sakkshi Mhadolkar joins Sree Vishnu’s next as female lead; Abhirami comes on board

Abhirami was recently seen in Blast, where she starred opposite Arjun Sarja. The action drama turned out to be a successful venture, with Abhirami, Arjun Sarja and Preity Mukundan playing karate experts in the film. She will next be seen in Karmakhya, directed by Abhinaya Krishna, which is slated for release on July 31. The thriller, inspired by true incidents, also marks the Telugu debut of Samaira as the female lead.