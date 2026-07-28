Sakkshi Mhadolkar joins Sree Vishnu’s next as female lead; Abhirami comes on board

Director Ram Abbaraju, who earlier helmed Vivaha Bhojanambu, Samajavaragamana and Nari Nari Naduma Murari, is teaming up with Sree Vishnu once again after delivering the blockbuster Samajavaragamana. While Samajavaragamana emerged as a huge commercial success, his other two films also performed reasonably well, making this reunion one of the eagerly awaited combinations.
The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Billed to be a complete entertainer, the film is progressing at a brisk pace. Ram Abbaraju has once again teamed up with writers Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu, the trio behind his earlier entertaining scripts, and the makers have been offering updates about the project on a regular basis.
The latest announcement confirms that Sakkshi Mhadolkar has been cast as the female lead opposite Sree Vishnu. Sakkshi made her Telugu debut with Mowgli, opposite Roshan Kanakala. Besides Telugu cinema, she has appeared in a couple of Hindi films and featured in the web series Knock Knock... Kaun Hai? With Sree Vishnu known for choosing unique and entertaining scripts, the film is expected to offer another wholesome entertainer.
The makers also announced that actress Abhirami has joined the cast in a pivotal role. On the occasion of her birthday, the team unveiled a special poster welcoming her on board.
Abhirami was recently seen in Blast, where she starred opposite Arjun Sarja. The action drama turned out to be a successful venture, with Abhirami, Arjun Sarja and Preity Mukundan playing karate experts in the film. She will next be seen in Karmakhya, directed by Abhinaya Krishna, which is slated for release on July 31. The thriller, inspired by true incidents, also marks the Telugu debut of Samaira as the female lead.
With an exciting cast coming together and Ram Abbaraju-Sree Vishnu reuniting after the success of Samajavaragamana, expectations are steadily building around the film.