Arjun Sarja joins Polimera 3

Now, Arjun Sarja has signed another Telugu film, Polimera 3. It is the third installment in the franchise that began with Maa Oori Polimera (2021) and continued with Maa Oori Polimera 2 (2023). The first film premiered directly on streaming and became a huge success, while the sequel was released in theatres and emerged as a blockbuster. The third installment was officially launched on Monday, with Arjun Sarja, who plays a pivotal role, attending the event.