Arjun Sarja joins Polimera 3

Arjun Sarja is a familiar face to Telugu audiences, apart from enjoying immense popularity in Tamil and Kannada cinema. Over the years, he has acted in several Telugu films, while many of his Tamil films dubbed into Telugu have also been well received. His recent Tamil film Blast was released in Telugu as well and earned him appreciation for his performance.
Now, Arjun Sarja has signed another Telugu film, Polimera 3. It is the third installment in the franchise that began with Maa Oori Polimera (2021) and continued with Maa Oori Polimera 2 (2023). The first film premiered directly on streaming and became a huge success, while the sequel was released in theatres and emerged as a blockbuster. The third installment was officially launched on Monday, with Arjun Sarja, who plays a pivotal role, attending the event.
Dr Anil Viswanath, who directed the first two films, returns to helm the third instalment as well. The Polimera series is known for its gripping blend of black magic, rural mystery and suspense, and the third part will continue in the same genre. Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Baladitya, Getup Srinu and Satyam Rajesh, who were part of the earlier films, are reprising their roles.
The film is jointly produced by Vamsi Nandipati, Jhanvi Narang and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao. The launch event was attended by several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry, including Suniel Narang, Bharath Narang, D Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, Bunny Vas, Sadanand, Sridhar Vanka and many others, who extended their best wishes to the team.
In recent years, Arjun Sarja directed the Telugu film Seetha Payanam, which marked the debut of his daughter Aishwarya Arjun. He also made a cameo appearance in the film. Polimera 3 marks his return to a straight Telugu film after a gap. His last major Telugu outing was Khiladi, directed by Ramesh Varma and starring Ravi Teja in the lead role.