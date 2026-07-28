Venkatesh's character poster from Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 unveiled

They unveiled Venkatesh's first look from the film, introducing him as Chittibabu. Along with the poster, the team also released a short character glimpse featuring Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raghu Babu and Nara Rohith. With this, the makers have officially begun unveiling the vibrant world of the film through a series of character introductions. The campaign starts with Victory Venkatesh as Chittibabu, followed by Srinidhi Shetty, Yuvina Parthavi and Raja Prajwal, who together form the heart of this wholesome family entertainer.