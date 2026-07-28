Venkatesh's character poster from Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 unveiled

Director Trivikram Srinivas is gearing up to bring Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK47), starring Venkatesh in the lead role. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while Suryadevara Radha Krishna (Chinababu) is producing the film under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. The makers have now officially kicked off the promotions for this much-awaited family entertainer.
They unveiled Venkatesh's first look from the film, introducing him as Chittibabu. Along with the poster, the team also released a short character glimpse featuring Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raghu Babu and Nara Rohith. With this, the makers have officially begun unveiling the vibrant world of the film through a series of character introductions. The campaign starts with Victory Venkatesh as Chittibabu, followed by Srinidhi Shetty, Yuvina Parthavi and Raja Prajwal, who together form the heart of this wholesome family entertainer.
Trivikram Srinivas is known for his witty one-liners and rhyming dialogues, which have earned him a huge fan following. After Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu, the director is returning with this film after a two-year gap. Although Trivikram has previously worked with Venkatesh as a writer, this marks the first time he is directing the star.
Stepping into the role of Chittibabu, Venkatesh plays the lovable pillar of a family who keeps everyone together with his warmth, wit and unwavering sense of responsibility. The character glimpse offers a charming sneak peek into his world, featuring Venkatesh alongside Srinidhi Shetty and Nara Rohith, while hinting at the film's blend of humour, emotions and strong family values.
With the first character introduction setting the tone, excitement is now building for the remaining character reveals, each expected to add a unique flavour to the lively world of AK47.
Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 is slated for a grand theatrical release on October 2, 2026. The film features music by S Thaman, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, editing by Sreekar Prasad and action choreography by Kevin Kumar. The makers promise a complete festive entertainer for audiences of all ages.