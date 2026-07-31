Ritika Nayak: My first priority is Telugu cinema

Ritika also reveals that she does wish to expand her filmography to other languages, but she is in no hurry. “My first priority is Telugu cinema because it is my mother industry. I’m very comfortable here. I’d also like to learn Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, and if the right script comes along, I’d love to work in those industries too,” says the young star. In fact, Ritika was recently in the news for being associated with a project from which she was reportedly replaced. However, she is a picture of calm and composure when asked about the development, and says, “I believe everything happens according to God’s plan and destiny. If something doesn’t work out, I don’t feel bad because I believe something better is waiting."