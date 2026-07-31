Ritika Nayak: My first priority is Telugu cinema

Ritika Nayak made her debut as a female lead with Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam (2022). A year later, she appeared in a cameo in Hi Nanna, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur. After a two-year gap, she played the female lead in Mirai (2025), and all three films turned out to be successful. Now, Ritika is paired opposite Varun Tej in Korean Kanakaraju, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by UV Creations. The film is scheduled for release on August 7.
Talking about the film, Ritika said she was instantly excited when she heard the story. “When Gandhi garu narrated the script, the first thing that excited me was that I would get to visit Korea through this film,” says Ritika, with a laugh, adding that she shares many similarities with her character Chaitra. “I watch a lot of K-dramas, movies and love Korean culture. My character Chaitra works in a Korean company and is also fascinated by Korean culture. So, there are many similarities between Chaitra and me,” says Ritika.
The actor points out that her role in Korean Kanakaraju is completely different from the one she played in Mirai. “In this film, I play a self-independent, bubbly, sweet and modern girl,” says Ritika, who asserts that she has consciously chosen different characters in every film. “I played a village girl in my debut film, a monk-like character in my second film, and now I’m playing a modern girl in Korean Kanakaraju.”
Speaking about the film's backdrop, Ritika says, “My character is from Hyderabad and works in Anantapur. It is a beautiful place with mountains, windmills and lovely scenery, though it gets extremely hot.” She added that portions of the film were also shot in Kazakhstan and Korea.
Having acted in four Telugu films, Ritika, who hails from Delhi and has roots in Odisha, says she has picked up the language. “I can understand Telugu very well, but I still can’t speak it fluently. I can manage a little.”
Explaining the long gaps between her films, Ritika says she prefers quality over quantity. “I think I’m a very patient person. I like to wait for the right script because if you accept every project that comes your way, you may not be able to give your best. I only choose roles that I can justify 100 per cent. I’m happy to wait because, ultimately, I want audiences to appreciate my work and enjoy my performances,” says the actor.
Speaking about her co-star Varun Tej, Ritika says his dedication is worth noting. “We recently shot patchwork after his injury, but he still came to the sets early in the morning and worked till late at night. That shows his dedication. It was a wonderful experience working with him."
Korean Kanakaraju is a horror comedy, and Ritika is candid when asked about her belief in the supernatural. “Back in school, some of my friends once played the Ouija board behind our school canteen. After that, a few of them experienced strange incidents, like one fell down the stairs and another met with an accident. Since then, I’ve stayed away from such things,” says Ritika.
Interestingly, Ritika continues to maintain a low profile even on social media. “I’m a very shy and introverted person. I’m happy that my films are doing well, and I prefer focusing on my work. If audiences appreciate my performance, that’s enough for me,” says the actor, who believes Korean Kanakaraju has enough novelty to appeal to various sections of the audience. “There have been many horror comedies, but this one is different because of its fresh story and the blend of Indian and Korean cultures.”
Apart from Varun and Ritika, the film also stars Satya, VTV Ganesh, and Bulli Raju. Heaping praise on her co-stars, Ritika says, “Comedy depends a lot on timing, and Satya helped me immensely on that front. The characters played by VTV Ganesh and Bulli Raju are hilarious. Audiences will definitely enjoy watching the film in theatres."
Ritika also reveals that she does wish to expand her filmography to other languages, but she is in no hurry. “My first priority is Telugu cinema because it is my mother industry. I’m very comfortable here. I’d also like to learn Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, and if the right script comes along, I’d love to work in those industries too,” says the young star. In fact, Ritika was recently in the news for being associated with a project from which she was reportedly replaced. However, she is a picture of calm and composure when asked about the development, and says, “I believe everything happens according to God’s plan and destiny. If something doesn’t work out, I don’t feel bad because I believe something better is waiting."
While horror comedy is a relatively new genre for Ritika, Korean Kanagaraju also marks the first time she has extensively danced on screen. Ritika added that she doesn’t want to be confined to one genre. “I want to explore every genre and play all kinds of roles. My ultimate goal is for audiences to appreciate my acting. I want people to say, ‘She acts well,’ and not just that I look good,” says Ritika, sharing that she consults her mother before accepting any script. "We listen to the story together, but the decision is ultimately mine."
Speaking about her future projects, Ritika said it is too early to talk about the Mirai sequel as it is still in the pre-production stage. “I’m also doing another film that is completely different from all my previous projects. I can’t reveal much because the makers will announce it soon. Apart from that, I’m listening to a few more scripts,” signs off Ritika.