Ajay Bhupathi: Srinivasa Mangapuram is a realistic love story

Ajay, who worked with debutants in RX100, was candid about not wanting to work with debutants anymore, but Jai and Rasha changed his opinion. “Rasha Thadani is a hard-working, sincere and humble actor. I also met her parents, Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani. She seems to have inherited these qualities from them. Rasha would be the first person to arrive on the sets, often by 5.30 in the morning," he says, as he feels fortunate that not only did Jai and Rasha's good nature make him revisit his decision not to work with newcomers, but also helped the film a lot. "After RX 100, I didn't want to work with newcomers again, but Jai Krishna and Rasha changed my opinion. Rasha is very talkative, while Jai quietly listens to everyone. They look wonderful together on screen."