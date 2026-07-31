Sumanth's Mahendragiri Varahi locks its release date

Actor Sumanth impressed audiences with Anaganaga, which premiered directly on ETV Win last year. Now, he is returning with the spiritual mystery thriller Mahendragiri Varahi. The teaser, released a few days ago, received a positive response. Apart from Sumanth, Aishwarya Rajesh plays another lead role in the film, which is directed by Santosh Jagarlamudi.
The story is set against the backdrop of Mahendragiri and revolves around the divine powers of Goddess Varahi. According to the makers, the film is packed with mysteries, unexpected twists and thrilling moments. Meenakshi Goswami, Malavika Nair, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Rajiv Kanakala and Ali play other key roles. Kalipu Madhu and Lakshman are jointly producing the film under the Rajshyamala Entertainments and Bridge Films banners.
The makers recently held an event to announce the film's release date. Speaking on the occasion, Sumanth said, “The journey of Mahendragiri Varahi began nearly two-and-a-half years ago. After director Santosh narrated the story to me, we were looking for the right producers. That is when Madhu and Lakshman came on board. They are very passionate about filmmaking and have provided everything the film needed.”
He also thanked the audience for the overwhelming response to the teaser. “What you have seen in the teaser is just a glimpse. The film has many more twists, unexpected moments and surprises that audiences won't see coming. With the blessings of Goddess Varahi, we are planning to release the film on September 11,” said Sumanth. He added that he is confident audiences will enjoy the film in theatres.
Senior actor Manju Bhargavi, who plays a key role, said the project is very special to her. “This film will always remain memorable for me. There have been many devotional films, but this one is special because I am a devoted follower of Goddess Varahi. I feel blessed to be part of this film and to play such an important role,” she said.
Producers Madhu and Lakshman revealed that the film has already completed its theatrical business following the teaser's positive reception. “The response to the teaser has been very encouraging, and we have successfully closed the theatrical business. I am confident that audiences will love the film,” said producer Madhu.
He also announced that the trailer will be released soon. “We are planning to release two songs before the film's release, and I am sure audiences will enjoy them,” he added.