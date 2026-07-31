Abhirami signs another Telugu film, this time with Sudigali Sudheer

Actor Abhirami is on a roll, signing multiple Telugu films one after another. A few days ago, her Tamil action drama Blast, starring Arjun Sarja and Preity Mukundan, was released in both Tamil and Telugu and emerged as a major success. This Friday, her latest Telugu film Karmakhya also hit theatres.
Recently, it was officially announced that Abhirami would be playing a key role in Sree Vishnu's upcoming film, directed by Ram Abbaraju. Now, the actor has signed yet another Telugu project, this time opposite Sudigali Sudheer. The makers have officially announced that Abhirami will be playing the role of Gayatri Devi in the film titled Sudheer's Joker.
The film is directed by PS Sunil Puppala. Bigg Boss fame Ayesha is making her debut as the female lead in it. Srinivasulu PV, Vijay Donkada and Sridhar Makkuva are jointly producing the film under the Ananda Media banner. The production house had earlier backed the critically acclaimed Paradha, starring Anupama Parameswaran.
The makers also unveiled Abhirami's first-look poster from the film. According to them, the role of Gayatri Devi has been tailor-made for the actor. They revealed that the character carries strong emotional depth and plays a crucial role in driving the story forward.
With back-to-back Telugu projects, Abhirami appears to have an exciting lineup ahead. In the recently released Karmakhya, the story revolves around four central characters, with Abhirami playing one of the key roles. She is increasingly being offered performance-oriented characters, making her one of the busiest actors in Telugu cinema at the moment.
In her previous film Blast, which was released on May 28, Abhirami won appreciation from both audiences and critics. She played a karate expert who appears to be an ordinary housewife but transforms into a fearless fighter whenever the situation demands. The film went on to become one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year, adding further momentum to Abhirami's successful run.