Minnal Murali-fame Femina George confirms she is part of Atlee's Raaka starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone

Femina also said that she secured the role after being noticed through her breakout portrayal as Bruce Lee Biji in Minnal Murali. Calling it a dream opportunity, she added that she never imagined she would get a chance to act alongside Allu Arjun, whom she has admired since watching Happy, one of the first films of his that she saw. While noting that her role in Raaka is a small one, Femina said she considers it a significant opportunity in her career.