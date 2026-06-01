Minnal Murali-fame Femina George confirms she is part of Atlee's Raaka starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone

Malayalam actor Femina George of Minnal Murali fame has confirmed that she is part of Raaka, the upcoming Allu Arjun-starrer directed by Atlee. She shared details about landing the role in a promotional interview for her recently released musical horror-comedy, Karakkam.
Speaking about the opportunity, Femina described it as an unexpected development. She recalled receiving a message from the makers after returning home from the shoot of Disco, the upcoming Malayalam film produced by actor Chemban Vinod Jose, who is also part of Raaka's cast.
Femina also said that she secured the role after being noticed through her breakout portrayal as Bruce Lee Biji in Minnal Murali. Calling it a dream opportunity, she added that she never imagined she would get a chance to act alongside Allu Arjun, whom she has admired since watching Happy, one of the first films of his that she saw. While noting that her role in Raaka is a small one, Femina said she considers it a significant opportunity in her career.
Raaka is billed as a large-scale entertainer blending elements of science fiction, fantasy and superhero cinema. The makers previously unveiled a first-look poster featuring Allu Arjun in a striking half-human, half-animal avatar. Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to play the female lead in the film, while reports have also linked actors such as Vijay Sethupathi, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Kajol to the project. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the rest of the cast. The VFX-heavy film is being produced by Sun Pictures and is currently under production.
Beyond Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph's superhero flick Minnal Murali, Femina has appeared in Malayalam films such as Arjun Ashokan's Theeppori Benny and Kalyani Priyadarshan's Sesham Mike-il Fathima. Her latest release, Karakkam, which hit theatres on May 28, stars Sreenath Bhasi in the lead role. Femina also has Aegan and Sri Devi's Haiku as part of her upcoming slate.