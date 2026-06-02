Gunasekhar: I failed to market my film properly

An undaunted Gunasekhar reveals that he currently has four stories ready and will make an announcement soon. "One of them already has a bound script and will definitely go on floors soon. I will announce the details in the coming days," he says. Speaking about his approach to storytelling, the filmmaker says that a director should never begin writing a story with a particular star in mind. "When you write a story for a specific hero, your focus can shift, and the narrative may move in a different direction. First, write the story honestly, then find the most suitable actor for it. Even while narrating, don't alter it by thinking about commercial elements," he says, adding that this approach has helped him taste some of his biggest successes. "That is how films like Okkadu and Choodalani Vundi worked so well, even though they starred major actors like Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi."