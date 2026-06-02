Jaya Krishna: I am a die-hard fan of Mahesh Babu

Speaking at the event, Jaya Krishna recalled the long-standing association between the Ghattamaneni family and veteran producer Ashwini Dutt. “Ashwini Dutt garu made films with my grandfather Krishna garu and later introduced Mahesh Babu garu with Rajakumarudu. Now he is launching me with Srinivasa Mangapuram, and I am very grateful to him,” he said.