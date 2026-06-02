Jaya Krishna: I am a die-hard fan of Mahesh Babu

The lead pair of Srinivasa Mangapuram, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni and Rasha Thadani addressed the media for the first time at the film’s teaser launch. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi and produced by P Kiran, with presentation by C Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is gearing up for a theatrical release on July 9.
Speaking at the event, Jaya Krishna recalled the long-standing association between the Ghattamaneni family and veteran producer Ashwini Dutt. “Ashwini Dutt garu made films with my grandfather Krishna garu and later introduced Mahesh Babu garu with Rajakumarudu. Now he is launching me with Srinivasa Mangapuram, and I am very grateful to him,” he said.
Expressing his admiration for Superstar Mahesh Babu, Jaya Krishna said, “I am a die-hard fan of my babai (uncle) Mahesh Babu, and he has always supported me.”
Jaya Krishna revealed that his other grandfather, Adiseshagiri Rao, brother of Superstar Krishna, played a major role in inspiring him to pursue a career in cinema. “He encouraged me from my childhood, and because of him I wanted to enter films,” he said.
Director Ajay Bhupathi, who made a sensational debut with RX 100 and later delivered the horror thriller Mangalavaaram, is now introducing Jaya Krishna to Telugu cinema with Srinivasa Mangapuram. Carrying forward the legacy of the Ghattamaneni family, Jaya Krishna makes his debut opposite Rasha Thadani, who enters Tollywood after gaining nationwide popularity with the chartbuster Uyi Amma. Veteran actor Mohan Babu will be seen in a powerful negative role.
Mounted on a grand scale, the action sequences are complemented by striking visuals from cinematographer Jayakrishna ISC and a pulsating background score by GV Prakash Kumar, giving the teaser a powerful and energetic appeal.
With a blend of action, emotion, and legacy, Srinivasa Mangapuram is shaping up to be an exciting launch vehicle for Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni ahead of its July 9 release.