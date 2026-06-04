Buchi Babu Sana: Peddi is not the story I narrated to Jr NTR

Revealing that it was his mentor, Sukumar, who introduced him to Ram Charan, Buchi Babu says, “It took me nearly 2.5 years after Uppena to reach Charan sir with the script. Once he approved it, we completed the entire shoot in about a year and a half.” Opening up about the sports portions of the sports action drama, the filmmaker reveals a Dangal connect. “We took extra care with the wrestling sequences. We brought in the trainer who coached Aamir Khan for Dangal. We also included wrestlers from Telangana in our team, and all the actors underwent special training. Ram Charan sir trained for about three to four months specifically for this film.”