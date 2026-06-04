Shalini Kondepudi: Sing Geetham is unlike anything Indian cinema has attempted before

Set in the fictional village of Kuberapuram, Sing Geetham is billed to be a completely original film, and Shalini attests to the same. "We had no cinematic references while making it. Our only references were Singeetham sir’s imagination and Nag Ashwin’s vision. This is the first musical comedy of its kind in Indian cinema. Like Singeetham sir’s previous films, it will offer a truly unique cinematic experience,” says Shalini, who also gives us a glimpse of her character. “If you observe Singeetham sir’s films, every character serves a purpose. The villain role I play is equally important and very entertaining. She is someone determined to achieve what she wants and believes her perspective alone is right,” shares the actor, adding, "Opportunities to portray such roles are rare, and I feel fortunate to be part of this film.”