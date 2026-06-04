Shalini Kondepudi: Sing Geetham is unlike anything Indian cinema has attempted before

Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, known for directing acclaimed films across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English, is all set to return with his latest venture, Sing Geetham. Regarded as one of the most versatile directors in Indian cinema, the 94-year-old filmmaker is now bringing audiences a unique musical comedy.
Produced by Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin under the prestigious Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema banners, Sing Geetham features newcomers Ayaan and Ahalya as the lead, and features actor-writer Shalini Kondepudi as the antagonist. The film is scheduled for release on June 11.
“When they told me it was a Singeetham sir film, I immediately agreed to audition, regardless of the role,” says Shalini, adding, “A month after the audition, they finalised me for a strong villain character that has many shades.”
Though relatively new as an actress, Shalini has already made a mark as a writer. She wrote the story for My Dear Donga, which premiered on Aha OTT, and also acted in the film. She later appeared in films such as Subham and Jayamma Panchayati. “I have always been interested in writing. Along with acting, I want to continue writing and eventually direct films as well,” says Shalini.
Describing Sing Geetham as a completely unique cinematic experience, Shalini says, “Everything in this movie is musical. Every actor had to sing, at least to some extent. We underwent several workshops to prepare ourselves for the film.”
Shalini says that the biggest challenge of being part of a musical comedy was delivering the dialogues. “In a regular film, dialogues are spoken. Here, dialogues are sung. When we sing, our voice functions differently than when we speak. In this film, we had to perform dialogues as songs, which was extremely challenging,” she said.
Revealing that the filmmaker had the idea about Sing Geetham nearly four decades ago, Shalini says, “Singeetham sir himself mentioned that he conceived this story around 40 years ago. What is remarkable is that the concept still feels fresh and relevant today. Nothing like this has been attempted in Indian cinema before.” She points out that the teaser and the recently released song would have given the audience a glimpse into the film’s unusual world. “People may have understood the film’s tone from the promotional material. But why does everyone communicate through songs, and the reason behind it will only be revealed when audiences watch the film in theatres."
Shalini also shares that, even though the legendary filmmaker wasn't always present on set due to his age, he remained deeply involved in the filmmaking process. “Every scene and every detail was executed under his supervision. He monitored everything via live feeds and recorded footage, and guided the team throughout. The film has been made entirely according to his vision. Working under his direction is something I consider a privilege,” says the actor.
Set in the fictional village of Kuberapuram, Sing Geetham is billed to be a completely original film, and Shalini attests to the same. "We had no cinematic references while making it. Our only references were Singeetham sir’s imagination and Nag Ashwin’s vision. This is the first musical comedy of its kind in Indian cinema. Like Singeetham sir’s previous films, it will offer a truly unique cinematic experience,” says Shalini, who also gives us a glimpse of her character. “If you observe Singeetham sir’s films, every character serves a purpose. The villain role I play is equally important and very entertaining. She is someone determined to achieve what she wants and believes her perspective alone is right,” shares the actor, adding, "Opportunities to portray such roles are rare, and I feel fortunate to be part of this film.”
Praising music director Devi Sri Prasad for bringing the film’s unique concept to life, she says, “DSP sir has delivered extraordinary music. Transforming ordinary conversations into songs is not easy, but he achieved it beautifully. His music is one of the film’s greatest strengths." Shalini also credited the film's producers for backing such a unique film. “Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies backed this film with immense passion and sincerity. I sincerely hope the film becomes a major success because when unconventional films succeed, they encourage more filmmakers to bring fresh ideas to the screen.”
When asked about her future plans, Shalini says she is selective about her projects. “I am always looking for meaningful stories and strong characters. If such opportunities come regularly, I would happily do a film every month,” she laughed. “My goal is to entertain audiences and make them smile.” Revealing that her next project will be one she will both write and direct, Shalini says, “I will direct my next script because I feel I could best translate my vision onto the screen. It is a comedy, and once everything is finalised, I will announce the cast and crew details.”