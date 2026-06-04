Irumudi Glimpse: Ravi Teja-Shiva Nirvana's film promises an action-packed emotional drama

The makers of Irumudi, Ravi Teja's upcoming film with director Shiva Nirvana, released a glimpse that showcases an emotional father-daughter bond, coupled with intense action.
Known for his mass entertainers, Ravi Teja appears to be exploring a different space with Irumudi. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is steadily taking shape, with shooting currently underway in Hyderabad.
Titled The Heart of Irumudi, the glimpse introduces a simple man whose greatest identity is that of a father. His daughter is the center of his universe, and every decision he makes seems to be driven by her happiness and well-being. Through a series of intimate and heartfelt moments, the glimpse beautifully establishes their relationship, making it instantly relatable and emotionally engaging.
One of the most striking aspects of the teaser is the transformation Ravi Teja’s character undergoes after embracing Ayyappa Deeksha. Rather than presenting it as a dramatic sacrifice, the film portrays it as an act of devotion inspired by his love for his daughter.
It is a refreshing change of pace for Ravi Teja, as he sheds his trademark mass swagger for a role that demands vulnerability, restraint, and emotional depth. At the same time, the action-packed sequences suggest that the film has enough elements to satisfy his core fan base.
Cinematographer Vishnu Sarma captures both the spiritual and emotional layers of the story with impressive visuals, while GV Prakash Kumar’s background score emerges as the soul of the glimpse, elevating the emotions without overpowering them.
More than just a teaser, The Heart of Irumudi serves as an invitation into a father’s world. It promises a film that celebrates relationships, sacrifice, and faith, while revealing a side of Ravi Teja that audiences have rarely seen before. If the glimpse is any indication, Irumudi has all the ingredients of a compelling emotional action drama and has certainly raised expectations for the film.