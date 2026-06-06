‘Peddi’ director apologises over Janhvi Kapoor scenes amid backlash, says changes underway

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana on Saturday issued a public apology after criticism over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character in his recently released film Peddi, saying the team has taken audience feedback “seriously” and will make necessary changes.

The Telugu sports-action drama, headlined by Ram Charan, has come under scrutiny after a section of viewers criticised it for objectifying women through its camera work, dialogues, and romantic scenes between Charan and Kapoor.

One scene in particular, in which Charan’s character allegedly uses a power cut to forcefully kiss Kapoor’s character Achiyyamma, drew sharp criticism, with many users on social media terming it “sexual assault”.

In a statement on X, Babu Sana said cinema should “entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences” and must not make anyone feel “uncomfortable or disrespected”.

He said the team had reviewed the feedback and decided to make changes to the concerned portions of the film.

The director added that storytelling must be mindful of evolving audience perspectives and sensitivities, and reiterated that any unintended discomfort caused was regretted.

Sana, who earlier directed Uppena, said he remains committed to responsible storytelling and ensuring that women are portrayed with dignity and respect. He thanked audiences for sharing their feedback.

Kapoor has not responded to the controversy surrounding her role in the film.

Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the journey of a lower-caste villager (played by Ram Charan) who turns to wrestling to earn recognition and dignity for his community. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in supporting roles.

Released on June 4, the film received mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences.

(With input from PTI)