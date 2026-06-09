Kamal Haasan: All filmmaking starts with euphoria, but shifts to blame game

Kamal further noted how no one can guarantee that a film will be a success or a failure. "But we can say with confidence, ‘We will be happy with this film when it is completed. If we are not happy with it, we simply will not release it. That is exactly what happened with Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989)," he noted, underlining how filmmaking begins with "euphoria", but eventually shifts to a "blame game" or "sharing awards". "When it comes to a failure of a film, the blaming begins. That award, we (Kamal and Singeetham) were willing to take. Everyone will leave and we will hold onto that award. Pushpaka Vimana and Mumbai Xpress (2005) are examples. Nobody can say which is a good film. In the same way, the cast doesn't decide it as a 'big film'. A great idea is where a film begins," he explained.