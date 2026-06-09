Ravi Teja-Shiva Nirvana’s Irumudi locks its release date

Ravi Teja has teamed up with director Shiva Nirvana for Irumudi, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. A few days ago, the makers unveiled a glimpse from the film, and it received an encouraging response across platforms. Promising an emotional family drama set against a powerful devotional backdrop, the film is expected to strike a chord with audiences.
The film is said to revolve around the bond between a father and daughter, while also incorporating action elements into the narrative. Ravi Teja, in particular, is expected to be seen in a deeply emotional role as a devoted father, offering a refreshing change from his usual mass-action image.
Encouraged by the overwhelming response to the glimpse, the makers have now officially announced the film's release date. Irumudi is set for a grand worldwide release on August 21, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam.
The shooting is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Hyderabad, with the lead cast participating in the ongoing schedule. Ravi Teja and Shiva Nirvana are said to be working with complete dedication to ensure that the film shapes up exactly as envisioned.
While Ravi Teja is widely known for his energetic commercial entertainers, Irumudi offers him an opportunity to explore a more emotionally driven character. Shiva Nirvana has reportedly crafted a story rooted in family values, faith, and human relationships, blending heartfelt emotions with commercial appeal.
Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead opposite Ravi Teja, while Baby Nakshathra essays a pivotal role. The ensemble cast also includes Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, and Swasika, all of whom play significant characters in the story.
The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music, while Vishnu Sarma handles the cinematography. Sahi Suresh serves as the production designer, and Prawin Pudi is in charge of editing.
Shiva Nirvana has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues, while Naresh Babu P is working as the script coordinator.