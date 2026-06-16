Harshith Reddy: I take inspiration from Vijay anna

Deewana is hitting the screens on June 19, and Harshith Reddy is stepping into the lead role for the first time with this film. Earlier, he appeared in supporting roles in projects like Mail, Kalki 2898 AD, and Subham. Sreekanth Sangishetty is making his directorial debut with this film, while Smeha Manimegalai is playing the female lead. Vasudev Koppineni and Sridevi Karyampudi are jointly producing the film under the Arha Media banner. Harshith began speaking about where he started, before delving deep into his upcoming film. “I was born and brought up in Hyderabad. During my BTech days, I used to create videos for YouTube and Instagram. Swapna garu from Vyjayanthi Movies watched one of my videos and selected me for their web film Mail, which was streamed on Aha OTT,” says Harshith.