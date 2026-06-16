Aishwarya Rajesh: Doing a female-centric film is not at all easy

The actor did nearly 45 films as female lead in most of them, but she never showed her ‘Heroine’ kind of tantrums on the sets. “My school friends and many of my close circle asked me the same question. They told me that ‘you become a heroine and you talk in the interviews with filters’. But I don’t know, I didn't want to sit in the caravan when I was shooting. I want to sit along with the people and observe them and talk to them, share my ideas. What I didn’t like the most was to sit in the caravan that was too idle, it was like hell,” said the actor.