Aishwarya Rajesh: Doing a female-centric film is not at all easy

After Sankranthiki Vasthunnam became a huge hit, actor Aishwarya Rajesh is coming up with a film titled Oh Sukumari, whose teaser was unveiled on Saturday. This film is directed by Bharath Darshan and produced by Maheshwara Reddy Mooli.“I took my own time to do a good subject and I signed Oh Sukumari after Sankranthiki Vasthunnam,” said Aishwarya Rajesh. After delivering a huge hit, expectations are high because she acted in the film.
“It’s not Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, but before that also people expected something from me, when I did my films,” she said. She added that this kind of subject has not come to South India until now. “This is definitely an entertaining film, and whether I reach the expectations or not has been decided by the audience,” she said.’
She added that she liked this subject and signed on to star in it. “In my earlier one Dear, I got a problem with snoring and in this one, if anyone touches the female lead, they will get shocked, which I felt is a different one,” said Aishwarya Rajesh.
After Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, Aishwarya said that she waited for a good project. “After a huge success, I definitely got many offers and I waited for a good subject and I liked Oh Sukumari and signed it. This is my next film after Sankranthiki Vasthunnam,” said the actor about the long break after that film.
When asked if she did most female-centric films, she said that it's been a long time since she acted in one such film. “My last female-centric film was Farhana, and in my career I did nearly eight female-centric films. When you do this kind of film, it is not easy, because there is a lot of burden and responsibility on me. I didn’t stop doing those kind of films, I will do them in the coming days as I chose two subjects which will be finalised soon,” she said.
When asked that many expected her to play a key role in the Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh film, she said, many asked her the same. “Maybe Anil garu wanted to give me a good role, so that he may come up with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam 2 or in any other film. I am hoping that I want to work with Anil garu for another film and by God’s grace it may work soon. But this Venkatesh, Kalyanram and Anil Ravipudi combination film is definitely a blockbuster subject, because Anil garu told the storyline to me,” reveals Aishwarya.
The actor did nearly 45 films as female lead in most of them, but she never showed her ‘Heroine’ kind of tantrums on the sets. “My school friends and many of my close circle asked me the same question. They told me that ‘you become a heroine and you talk in the interviews with filters’. But I don’t know, I didn't want to sit in the caravan when I was shooting. I want to sit along with the people and observe them and talk to them, share my ideas. What I didn’t like the most was to sit in the caravan that was too idle, it was like hell,” said the actor.
She added that eating lunch or dinner with the unit gives a good feel. “The hero, heroine, director, cameraman and producer all sitting at one table and eating lunch definitely gives a good feel. I have seen in many houses that they had a big dining table, but the family never sat along for eating. I prefer to eat along with the unit members and I felt cinema is a blessing, I have become an actor from crores of people from nowhere. With no one such a big star and I did 45 films and made 30 successful films, acting with big stars is a blessing. Somewhere there is lunch and I don’t want to miss it, so I work towards it,” she said.
The actor said for another question that if the films are good, people will come to theatres to watch. “The recent Suriya garu’s Karuppu became a big hit. Look at the English film Obsession which was made on a small budget, but collected hundreds of crores, even though we don’t know any of the actors in that film,” she said.
Aishwarya said that she didn’t do many comedy films earlier, but she started with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. “After this film, I started getting a few comedy-based scripts. I am also doing an upcoming film, but I don’t want to reveal details about it now because the story was originally written for another heroine. The director changed a scene and specially rewrote it for me, which I liked a lot,” she said.
She said she doesn't want to say that Oh Sukumari is a great and fantastic film. “It’s a sweet story told in an entertaining way. From children to elders everyone can watch the film and enjoy it and it is a paisa-vasool film,” she said.
When asked that she slowly shifted to Telugu films, she said, “This is my sixth Telugu film and I want to do more”.
Talking about her co-star Thiruveer, she said, “His performance is flawless and he has a bright future.”