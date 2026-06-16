Sundeep Kishan’s Super Subbu to stream on Netflix from this date

Director Mallik Ram, who impressed audiences with films like Adbhutham, Naruda Donoruda, and the blockbuster Tillu Square, is now coming up with a web series titled Super Subbu. Actor Sundeep Kishan is playing the lead role, while Mithila Palkar is the female lead. Getup Seenu, Murali Sharma, and Manasa Choudhary are playing key roles in the series.
The story revolves around Subbu, played by Sundeep Kishan, who gets a job as a teacher in a school located in a conservative rural village called Maakhipur. To escape the strict rules and control of his father, Subbu accepts the teaching job. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he starts teaching adult sex education in the village. How he deals with the situations and survives the challenges in that village forms the crux of this hilarious entertainer.
Sundeep Kishan has established himself as an actor across multiple languages. Apart from Telugu films, he has also acted in Tamil cinema and appeared in a Hindi film. He was also part of popular OTT web series like The Family Man, and now he is playing the lead role in a full-fledged web series where the story completely revolves around his character.
On the other hand, Mallik Ram became a popular name after the success of Tillu Square starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda. The film became a huge hit at the box office, and after the success of the film, Mallik Ram is now entering the OTT space with Super Subbu.
Netflix officially announced that Super Subbu will start streaming from July 2. The series will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.
Meanwhile, Sundeep Kishan is also busy with his upcoming film Sigma, an action adventure directed by Jason Vijay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Jason Vijay is making his directorial debut with this film, which is scheduled to release on July 31 in both Telugu and Tamil languages.