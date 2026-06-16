Sundeep Kishan’s Super Subbu to stream on Netflix from this date

The story revolves around Subbu, played by Sundeep Kishan, who gets a job as a teacher in a school located in a conservative rural village called Maakhipur. To escape the strict rules and control of his father, Subbu accepts the teaching job. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he starts teaching adult sex education in the village. How he deals with the situations and survives the challenges in that village forms the crux of this hilarious entertainer.