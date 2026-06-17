Samantha: Doing action episodes in a saree is very difficult

Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram is all set to hit the screens on June 19. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film is produced by Samantha and her husband Raj Nidimoru along with Himank Duvvuru under their Tralala Moving Pictures banner. The pre-release event was held on Monday evening in Hyderabad, and on this occasion, Samantha spoke about the film and her future plans.
“From now onwards, I want to do at least two films a year. But I can say that Maa Inti Bangaram has come out very well and it is a very good film,” said Samantha at the event. She added that taking up the producer’s responsibility helped her understand the difficulties behind making a film.
“For this film, I worked as both a producer and an actor, so now I can understand the challenges faced by a producer,” she said.
The actor thanked every technician who worked behind the film.
“Generally, when a film becomes successful, the director and actors get most of the credit. But I want to take this opportunity to thank the real people who worked day and night behind the scenes for this film. The success of this film belongs to them,” said Samantha.
Talking about the action sequences in the film, Samantha said doing them in a saree was a challenging task. “It is very difficult to do action scenes in a saree, but I should thank designer Pallavi for making it possible,” she said.
She specially mentioned dialogue writer Vasanth and appreciated his contribution to the film. “He is actually the key person in our team. I gave a very natural performance in this film because of Vasanth and his dialogues. Half the magic comes from his writing, and he brought life to every frame,” said Samantha.
She further added that the entire team worked tirelessly for the film.
“For the last one week, our team has hardly slept. Every department worked with complete dedication and put their heart into this film. Raj and DK, along with Nandini Reddy, have been great support to me. Raj and DK always work with great passion and continue to give their best,” said Samantha.
She also thanked her fans for their continued love and support. “I will always be grateful to my fans who continue to show the same love and support towards me. Maa Inti Bangaram, which is releasing on June 19, will definitely impress everyone,” she said.
Director Nandini Reddy said that the entire team worked extremely hard for the film. “Many people have been working tirelessly for the last few days without even sleeping for Maa Inti Bangaram. This was possible only because of an amazing team that worked with complete dedication,” said Nandini Reddy.
She added that the friends she made in the film industry are her biggest strength. "In this industry, I have earned many friends, and that is my biggest strength. Working with Raj was very easy, and we learned a lot by working together as a team. I believe I have kept my promise and made the best film possible,” she said.
Nandini Reddy also appreciated producer Himank Duvvuru for his support. “Himank carried this film on his shoulders. I also feel that I have lived up to the trust Samantha placed in me. Audiences are going to see a Samantha who is ten times more impressive than what they have seen so far,” she said.