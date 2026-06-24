Nandini Reddy: Surprised by the huge opening for Maa Inti Bangaram

Explaining about the film’s 80s backdrop, Nandini says it was a deliberate choice. “The family drama needed a classic feel, so we chose the 80s era. Recreating that period was challenging because everything, from rickshaws and bicycles to cars and locations, had to look authentic. Also, audiences from different generations can connect with that era," she says, as it was also her idea to use the classic song 'Muthyamantha Pasupu'. “It is one of my favourite songs. Showing a classic housewife character with that song worked beautifully. Raj garu also loved it. Though it involved some extra cost, I insisted that the song should be part of the film, and it worked very well."