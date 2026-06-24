Nandini Reddy: Surprised by the huge opening for Maa Inti Bangaram

Telugu cinema has witnessed some successful women directors over the years, including Bhanumathi and Vijaya Nirmala. In the current generation, Nandini Reddy stands as one of the few female filmmakers who have consistently delivered successful films. She is now back with Maa Inti Bangaram, starring Samantha in the lead role, while Samantha, Raj Nidimoru, and Himansu have produced the film.
Released on June 19, Maa Inti Bangaram has become a major success, collecting nearly Rs 43 crore in just three days. Nandini expresses surprise over the box-office collections. “I didn’t expect such huge openings for our film. We were extremely happy and surprised to see many women attending the first day of the first show. That was very heartening for all of us. After seeing that response, we felt that we achieved what we wanted,” she says.
Adding to her point about the record collections the film is making, Nandini says she wanted to incorporate enjoyable moments, including the 'Thassadiyya' song. “When we love an actor, and that person appears on screen with great moments, audiences naturally connect with them. The same happened with Samantha garu. There are many such moments in the film where audiences loved her. I knew we made a good film and I believed it would become a success, but I never expected this kind of opening.”
Delving into how the project came about, Nandini says Raj Nidimoru and Samantha wanted to produce female-centric films with both newcomers and established actors. “Initially, Raj garu and Samantha wanted to make a female-oriented film, and they had Sai Pallavi in mind for the story. I immediately agreed to direct when approached. But Sai Pallavi was busy with several films. Later, Raj suggested Samantha and modified the story by adding action elements,” she explains.
Nandini also shares that she enjoys brainstorming with Raj Nidimoru. “I like Raj films and his storytelling. We are different in our approaches, but we are on the same page. I enjoyed the story discussions with his team," She also highlights the collaborative working style behind the film’s success. “We exchanged ideas democratically, and there were no egos. Our only goal was to present Samantha in the best possible way."
Nandini reveals that she pushed Samantha to perform the 'Thassadiyya' song. “Initially, she was not excited about doing the dance number. I even jokingly said that I wouldn’t direct the film if she didn't dance. Finally, she agreed,” she recalls, while also praising Samantha’s action skills. “She is not new to action. Though she has performed stunts in web series, this is the first time she has done it on the big screen. She did it with ease."
Talking about the saree look during action sequences, Nandini says Samantha herself wanted it. “While we were thinking about her comfort, she was thinking about the film. We approached stylist Pallavi, who designed the saree and blouse in a way that allowed her to perform comfortably,” she adds, while also mentioning action director Lee Whittaker for planning everything perfectly. “He first asked his assistant, Fred, to perform wearing a saree and then trained Samantha. He expected it might take time, but Samantha learned everything very quickly."
Explaining about the film’s 80s backdrop, Nandini says it was a deliberate choice. “The family drama needed a classic feel, so we chose the 80s era. Recreating that period was challenging because everything, from rickshaws and bicycles to cars and locations, had to look authentic. Also, audiences from different generations can connect with that era," she says, as it was also her idea to use the classic song 'Muthyamantha Pasupu'. “It is one of my favourite songs. Showing a classic housewife character with that song worked beautifully. Raj garu also loved it. Though it involved some extra cost, I insisted that the song should be part of the film, and it worked very well."
Clarifying the flashback portion of Samantha’s character, Nandini says it was not related to any Naxalite movement. “We never used the words Naxalite or Anna intentionally. That movement has its own history and reasons, and we didn’t want to use it casually. The villain has his own philosophy and psychological complexity. I wanted to create a different kind of villain rather than a regular template character,” she gets candid.
Talking about Gautami’s role, Nandini says she strongly felt her necessity in the film. “She even rejected a big offer because she liked our story,” she says, as she goes on to add that casting Manjusha too, was her choice. Nandini says that the character she wrote for Manjusha aptly suited her real innocent characteristics. “I told her that this film would change her life. Initially, she was nervous because she was acting alongside a superstar like Samantha, but Samantha made her comfortable and even gave her tips. Their chemistry worked very well,” she said.
Finally, Nandini said the biggest reason behind the film’s success was the absence of ego among the team members. “When there are no egos, honest feedback comes naturally. Everyone shared their opinions. Writer Vasanth suggested changes during dubbing, the editor gave inputs, and Samantha garu also shared her ideas. Everyone contributed, and that is why we were able to make a film like Maa Inti Bangaram,” she concludes.