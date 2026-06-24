Deewana producers open up about censorship issues: 'We didn't have time to...'

It was a choice between hell and high water for the producers, who share that they couldn't afford to postpone the film, having invested heavily in promotion. “We planned our marketing aggressively and spent money on it. For a film made on a modest budget, changing the release date requires significant time, effort, and additional expenses. We had already put in so much work. While we were planning promotions, there was no proper communication from the Censor Board. By the time everything was cleared, we couldn’t do much,” he adds, also revealing that they did not have enough time to approach the Censor Board again or apply for a revision. “We respect the Censor Board, but we need proper communication about how to proceed. Earlier, films were censored on a priority basis, but that system was removed, and we came to know about it only two days before our censor process,” says Vasudev.