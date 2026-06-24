Kiran Abbavaram-starrer Chennai Love Story gets July release date

The makers of Kiran Abbavaram-starrer Chennai Love Story have announced that the upcoming film will release in theatres on July 24. Directed by Ravi Namburii, the film also stars Sri Gouri Priya in the lead.
The film was launched in June 2025 and completed a major schedule in December 2025. Sai Rajesh and SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) have produced the film under the Amrutha Mass JV banner. Dheeraj Mogilineni is on board as a co-producer.
Mani Sharma has composed music for the film which features lyrics by Anantha Sriram. The crew of Chennai Love Story also includes director of photography Viswas Daniel, editor Santhosh Naidu, and art director Bhaskar Mudavath.
While the complete details of the plot is under wraps glimpses and songs from the film hint at the lead pair playing a couple navigating life and career in Chennai, while figuring out their own relationships.
Chennai Love Story is the latest among Telugu films which features a romantic story set in Chennai. Previously, the Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi-starrer Couple Friendly, followed a couple and their lives in Chennai.