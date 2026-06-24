Kiran Abbavaram-starrer Chennai Love Story gets July release date

There couldn't have been a better place to announce this. 🙏❤️



With the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in #Tirupati, we are delighted to announce that our #ChennaiLoveStory releases worldwide on July 24th. 🎬✨



Grateful, excited, and looking forward to sharing this… pic.twitter.com/RrKmt8UCLP