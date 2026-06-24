Rashi Singh: Gossip is a special film in my career

Rashi Singh is playing the lead role in the upcoming film Gossip, directed by debutant Vaibhav Koundinya and produced by Yethi Remella. The film is all set to hit theatres on June 26. Along with Rashi Singh, the film also features Mahesh Yadlapalli, Ravi Varma, Prudhvi, Gurucharan and others. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Monday.
Talking about the film, Rashi Singh said that she is thankful for the constant support she has been receiving for her films. “Gossip is a very special film for me. It is a story that shows how even a small gossip can completely turn a person’s life upside down. Since this is my first female-led film, I feel a lot of responsibility and also a little nervous,” said Rashi.
In the film, Rashi plays Ajantha, a girl who dreams of becoming a musician and wants to lead a happy life. However, one unwanted gossip changes her life completely and brings many challenges.
“I would like to specially thank director Vaibhav garu for trusting me and giving me this opportunity. He had more confidence in me than I had in myself. Producer Yethi garu also provided all the necessary support and resources for the film without compromising anywhere,” she said.
Praising the technical team, Rashi said, “Our DOP Satish garu, co-actors, and technicians worked very hard for this film. In this movie, I not only explored myself as an actor but also tried something new with my dance. I thank Falguni Master and Sunil Master for their support.”
“This film has been made with the efforts of the entire team. I sincerely request everyone to watch and support Gossip, which is releasing on June 26 in theatres,” she concluded.
For director Vaibhav Koundinya, Gossip marks his debut as both director and writer. He said gossip is a common part of everyone’s life, but sometimes careless words can completely destroy someone’s life and create a huge impact.
“For this story, I took inspiration from real incidents that happened in my life and also from experiences shared by my friends,” said Vaibhav. He added that the film highlights the power of words and the responsibility that comes with using them.
“Gossip is an emotional and thought-provoking film that goes beyond being just a message-oriented movie,” he said.