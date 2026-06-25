Ram Charan: My daughter Klin Kaara now calls me Peddi

The team of Peddi organised a grand success meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday night. Along with lead actor Ram Charan, several members of the film’s crew attended the event, while Ram Charan’s father and legendary actor Chiranjeevi graced the occasion as the chief guest.
Speaking at the event, Ram Charan said that Peddi changed his life. “Some successes make you think, but Peddi gave me a kind of love and affection that no other film has given me. This success feels very different, and I would like to thank the audience for giving such a wonderful response,” said Charan.
The actor said that audiences from all age groups came to theatres to watch the film. “From kids to elders, everyone came to watch the film. They made this success even more special by calling me Peddi instead of Ram Charan. My daughter Klin Kaara used to call me Nanna, but after Peddi, she started calling me ‘Hey Peddi’. I told her that she cannot call her father like that, and then she started saying ‘Peddi Nanna’,” revealed Ram Charan.
The actor also thanked director Buchi Babu Sana for giving him this opportunity. “I should thank Sukumar garu for introducing Buchi Babu to me. Whenever I have any doubts that I cannot discuss with my father, I call Sukumar garu to clear them. He is like a lecturer who guides many students, and he also took me as his student and gave me valuable guidance,” said Ram Charan.
On this occasion, Ram Charan also thanked music composer AR Rahman for his contribution to the film. “He gave fantastic music, especially in the second half. His music brought great energy to the film and helped take it closer to the audience. Hats off to Rahman garu. Peddi means a lot to us, and wherever you are, we love you. The dedication and work you have shown are truly amazing,” said Charan.
Ram Charan also thanked the governments of both Telugu states and the Chief Ministers for their support. He further thanked Janhvi Kapoor for being part of the film and appreciated Shruti Haasan for her special appearance in the song ‘Hello’.