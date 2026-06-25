Ram Charan: My daughter Klin Kaara now calls me Peddi

The actor said that audiences from all age groups came to theatres to watch the film. “From kids to elders, everyone came to watch the film. They made this success even more special by calling me Peddi instead of Ram Charan. My daughter Klin Kaara used to call me Nanna, but after Peddi, she started calling me ‘Hey Peddi’. I told her that she cannot call her father like that, and then she started saying ‘Peddi Nanna’,” revealed Ram Charan.