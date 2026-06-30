Nabha Natesh: Period dramas need patience and dedication

Nabha, who started off playing the lead in Shivarajkumar's Vajrakaya (2015), went on to concentrate mainly on Telugu films. She played starring roles in notable films such as Nannu Dochukunduvate (2018), iSmart Shankar (2019), Disco Raja (2020), and Maestro (2021). These offered her a variety of roles, and that's exactly what Nabha wants to do with the rest of her career, as well. She asserts that her search has been towards moving away from playing regular commercial roles. “I wanted to play different characters from what I have done before. I want to tell beautiful stories and be part of films that reach audiences across the country, not just one region,” says Nabha, adding that there's a reason why she hasn't been featured prominently in the promotional materials of Nagabandham. “My character is very important to the story and has some surprise elements. That is why the makers are keeping it a secret. It will have a strong connection with Rudra, the protagonist, and will also bring a lot of entertainment.”