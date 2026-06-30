Jr NTR reunites with Trivikram for a mythological film

For the last few months, there has been a lot of speculation about who would headline Trivikram Srinivas’ mythological subject based on Lord Subramanya Swamy. Initially, reports suggested that Allu Arjun would be part of the project, later Jr NTR came into the picture, and then about Allu Arjun dominated the airwaves again. Now, the makers have officially put an end to all the speculation.
Jr NTR took to his X handle to officially announce that he is reuniting with Trivikram Srinivas for this project. “The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM. NTRxTrivikram,” wrote Jr NTR.
With this announcement, it is also confirmed that the film will have a mythological backdrop, based on the story of Lord Subramanya Swamy. Trivikram Srinivas has been working on this subject for several years, and the project is now finally taking shape.
Producer Naga Vamsi also shared his excitement about the film. “Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshipped in the South. Now... A tale destined to belong to the universe,” he posted on X.
Earlier, Naga Vamsi also hinted about the scale of the project and said that it will be the biggest canvas of Trivikram Srinivas’ career. “The time has come to unleash the unparalleled power of Trivikram Srinivas’ pen to the world on the grandest canvas of his career, a canvas without boundaries, without limitations. His most ambitious vision begins unfolding in just a few hours,” he said.
Compared to Trivikram’s previous films, this project with Jr NTR is expected to be one of the most ambitious attempts in his career. Reportedly, Trivikram has been developing this story around Lord Subramanya Swamy for years.
Currently, Trivikram is working on Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 – AK47 with Venkatesh, which is being produced by Suryadevara Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations. Srinidhi Shetty is playing the female lead in the film, which is scheduled to release on October 2. Interestingly, the same production house will also bankroll this high-budget film with Jr NTR and Trivikram.
Meanwhile, Jr NTR is working with director Prashanth Neel for their upcoming film Dragon. The makers recently unveiled a glimpse of the film, which showcased an intense world and created strong curiosity among audiences. The film is set to hit the screens in June 11, 2027.