Jr NTR reunites with Trivikram for a mythological film

For the last few months, there has been a lot of speculation about who would headline Trivikram Srinivas’ mythological subject based on Lord Subramanya Swamy. Initially, reports suggested that Allu Arjun would be part of the project, later Jr NTR came into the picture, and then about Allu Arjun dominated the airwaves again. Now, the makers have officially put an end to all the speculation.