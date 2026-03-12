Rashmika Mandanna warns of legal action over circulation of ‘leaked’ private conversation

Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday warned of legal action against individuals, influencers and media platforms circulating what she described as a leaked private conversation from nearly eight years ago, according to reports.

In a post on X, Mandanna alleged that she has faced misinformation, harassment and targeted online attacks for several years, with her statements repeatedly taken out of context to create misleading narratives.

The actor said the latest controversy stemmed from a private conversation recorded nearly eight years ago that was circulated without the knowledge or consent of those involved. According to her, only a small portion of the conversation was shared publicly and presented in a misleading manner.

Mandanna said she had remained silent over the years despite personal distress but decided to speak out after the issue began affecting her family and people close to her. Describing the circulation of the clip as an invasion of privacy and defamatory, she asked those sharing the content to remove it within 24 hours.

Failing this, she said she would initiate legal action, including issuing notices to individuals, digital platforms and media organisations involved in spreading the material. Mandanna also thanked her fans for their continued support and said decisions about her personal life should remain her own.