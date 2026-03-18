Muralikanth D: I expected Sivaji to win Best Actor Award

As a debutant filmmaker who has won critical acclaim, Muralikanth shone light on the the challenges debutant directors face in the film industry. Hundreds and thousands of people try to enter the industry as directors, but only about 10 to 15 people get their first opportunity every year. Getting a chance to direct a film is a big struggle,” he explains, adding that the fact that this year's awards going to a lot of debutants was a much-needed shot in the arm. “If you look at the three best films, all of them were made by debut directors. This will definitely give a positive message to people who are trying to enter the industry."