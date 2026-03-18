Muralikanth D: I expected Sivaji to win Best Actor Award
For the year 2025, the Telangana Government announced the Gaddar Film Awards, and interestingly many films directed by first-timers received honours. One among them is Muralikanth Devasoth, who made his directorial debut with Dhandoraa. The film was adjudged the Second Best Feature Film at the awards.
“After the release of my film, I expected some appreciation. But when the film was judged as the Second Best Film, I felt extremely happy,” says Muralikanth while speaking about the recognition.
Asserting that awards were never the intention when he made the film, Muralikanth says, “When I made this film, I didn’t do it for awards. But once it was released, many people appreciated the effort and told me that it was a good film. That gave me a feeling that the film might get some recognition."
Muralikanth says he thought the film would also get recognition for its technical prowess. “I thought the editing and music might get awards for the film, but I am not sure whether those categories were considered in the Gaddar Film Awards.”
Speaking about the performances in the film, the director says that he strongly strongly believed actor Sivaji would win the Best Actor award.
“I expected the Best Actor award for Sivaji. He finally won the Best Supporting Actor award. In fact, because of Sivaji, my film reached a wider audience,” reveals Muralikanth, adding that he could complete the film in a short span only because of Sivaji. "He never demanded anything and was extremely cooperative throughout the shoot.”
Recalling that actor Jr NTR appreciated the film after watching it on OTT, Muralikanth beleives that such words of praise also expanded the film’s reach. “After Jr NTR garu appreciated the film, it became a big hit on OTT. Many people from the industry called me and appreciated my work,” he says.
Thanking the Telangana government, and the jury for recognising their work, Muralikanth shares, “By creating such a platform, they are encouraging meaningful cinema and motivating filmmakers.”
Recalling the creative process behind the film, Muralikanth spoke fondly about working with music director Mark K Robin. “We spent many sleepless nights composing the music. Sometimes he would pour tea for me and we would continue working on the compositions late into the night. This award has given the right recognition to our very own Hyderabad talent,” says the filmmaker.
Explaining how Dhandoraa connected with people across the state, the filmmaker says, “Some people told me that in their community there are around 1,000 to 2,000 members, yet they have only three to five cents of land for cremation. They thanked us for making a film on this issue because it made them feel represented. That is the biggest award I could receive.” He added that the overwhelming response from audiences and officials who supported the film on social media meant a lot to him.
As a debutant director, Muralikanth said this recognition has given him confidence. “For a debutant, getting such recognition is a beautiful appreciation,” says the filmmaker, who candidly admits that he is not going to see the award as pressure for his future projects. "But it definitely creates an expectation among the audience that I will come up with good films.”
As a debutant filmmaker who has won critical acclaim, Muralikanth shone light on the the challenges debutant directors face in the film industry. Hundreds and thousands of people try to enter the industry as directors, but only about 10 to 15 people get their first opportunity every year. Getting a chance to direct a film is a big struggle,” he explains, adding that the fact that this year's awards going to a lot of debutants was a much-needed shot in the arm. “If you look at the three best films, all of them were made by debut directors. This will definitely give a positive message to people who are trying to enter the industry."
Opening up about the script for his sophomore project, Muralikanth says, “I have finished writing the story and now I have to pitch it to the producer. It may take a few days for the process to move forward. It is a story about a couple. There will be a lot of emotions and comedy.” He adds that the Gaddar Film Award has given him more confidence while approaching producers. “Because of this award, producers may be more interested in listening to my story and understanding the kind of films I want to make.”