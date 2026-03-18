Saailu Kampati: The Gaddar Award gives me more responsibility

Inspired by Venu Udugula’s film Needi Naadi Okate Katha (2018), Saailu wanted to meet the filmmaker and narrate his story to him. "While I was trying to find a way to meet him, one of my friends, Pavan, gave me Venu anna’s number. I called him and spoke briefly about my story. At that time, he was busy with the post-production work of Virata Parvam (2022) in Chennai,” says Saailu, who reveals that he was asked to meet Venu at his Hyderabad office after the latter was told that the story was based on a real incident. "He liked the story and wanted to produce the film."