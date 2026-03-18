Jayasudha: I have great memories with ANR garu

Jayasudha reminisces another kind act of ANR in the professional space when she stepped into film production. She says that though he agreed to play the lead in the production Aadi Dampathulu, he also advised her to be careful about producing films. “Even when I started my first production, Aadi Dampathulu, ANR garu was the lead actor, and I played a role opposite him. Dasari Narayana Rao garu directed it, and the film became a super hit,” recalled Jayasudha. The film was actually a remake of the Hindi movie Ghar Dwaar. “Before the shoot, he asked me why I wanted to step into production. I told him that the production was for Nitin Kapoor. Then he agreed and asked me to be cautious with the production.”