Raashii Khanna: I learnt a lot about humanity from Pawan Kalyan garu

The Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh is all set to release on March 19, coinciding with the Ugadi festival. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna alongside the actor-politician. Interestingly, Raashii reveals that she signed the film even before listening to the story. “When I heard that it was Pawan Kalyan garu’s film, I immediately said 'Yes'. Ever since I did my first Telugu film, I have heard so much about his stardom and the phenomenon called ‘Pawanism’, and I have been wanting to act with him at least once. With Ustaad Bhagat Singh, that dream has come true,” says the actor, adding that it was the first time she ever signed a film without hearing the script. When asked if she would do the same for another actor, Raashii quickly says, “Yes, if I get an opportunity to work with Mahesh Babu garu.”