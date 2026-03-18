Sivaji: I never had a full night's sleep during the shoot of Dhandoraa

Actor Sivaji, who began his second innings last year, has been receiving strong appreciation for his performances. His comeback film Court featured him in the role of Mangapathi, which earned widespread praise from audiences and critics alike.
Following that success came another notable film, Dhandoraa, in which Sivaji played an important role. His performance in the film has now been recognised with the prestigious Gaddar Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Speaking about the award, Sivaji expressed humility and admiration for the film’s director. “I strongly feel that the award should have been given to the director instead of me,” says the actor, who also thanked Jr NTR for boosting the film’s reach with his appreciation on social media. “After Jr NTR garu tweeted about our film, it spread like rapid fire.”
Sivaji asserts that the recognition belongs to the entire team that worked on the film. “This award is not just mine; it belongs to every technician who worked on this film,” says the actor, who also heaped praises on cinematographer Venkat R Shakamuri and editor Srujana Adusumilli.
Revealing what behind authentically portraying the character, Sivaji says, “I never had a full night’s sleep during the entire shoot of this film because the character needed that tired and worn-out look.” Describing Dhandoraa as a film rich in performances, Sivaji says it highlights the strength of Telugu actors. “This film is like a library of terrific acting. Some of the finest actors in this country are Telugu actors,” says Sivaji.
Interestingly, Sivaji initially hesitated to play the father of actor Nandu in the film. “At first, I didn’t want to act as Nandu’s father. But eventually I agreed because it seemed the director had written the character with me in mind,” explains the actor, who expresses confidence in the film's longevity in the minds of the audience. "Dhandoraa will keep receiving appreciation and awards in the future thanks to its powerful writing and performances."