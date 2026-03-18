Sivaji: I never had a full night's sleep during the shoot of Dhandoraa

Interestingly, Sivaji initially hesitated to play the father of actor Nandu in the film. “At first, I didn’t want to act as Nandu’s father. But eventually I agreed because it seemed the director had written the character with me in mind,” explains the actor, who expresses confidence in the film's longevity in the minds of the audience. "Dhandoraa will keep receiving appreciation and awards in the future thanks to its powerful writing and performances."