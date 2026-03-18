Ritu Varma as Sathyavathi in Gopichand and Sankalp’s film

Director Sankalp Reddy, who received wide appreciation for his debut film Ghazi, which was based on real-life incidents, is now teaming up with actor Gopichand for his upcoming project. The film, released in 2017, established Sankalp as a promising filmmaker. He later directed films in different genres such as Antariksham 9000 KMPH, the anthology Pitta Kathalu, and the Hindi film IB71.
The new project, tentatively titled Gopichand 33, is being mounted as a grand historical action saga. It is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with Pavan Kumar presenting it.
Ritu Varma plays the female lead in the film. On the occasion of her birthday, on Tuesday, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of her character. She plays Sathyavathi, a regal warrior, in the film. In the poster, Ritu Varma appears in a warrior attire, aiming an arrow at her target, hinting at a strong and fierce character in the film.
Ritu Varma has not been seen in many films recently. She was last seen opposite Sundeep Kishan in Mazaka, which later became a hit on OTT platforms. After that, she played the lead role in the web series Devika and Danny, directed by B Kishore.
Now, she is set to play the female lead in this historical drama opposite Gopichand. According to sources, Sankalp aims to bring to life a forgotten chapter of Indian history with Ghazi. The story is set in the 7th century and explores an untold historical event with rich cultural depth and period-accurate detailing.
Gopichand, who is looking for a strong commercial break, will be seen in a never-before-seen role that showcases his versatility as an actor. Sankalp, known for his technical brilliance, is assembling a skilled team to ensure high-quality visuals and production values.
Most of the shooting will take place in Hyderabad, Kashmir and several other prominent locations.