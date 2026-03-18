Adivi Sesh: Treated Dacoit as a neo-western story

There are only a few actors in Telugu cinema whom producers consider bankable and reliable when it comes to recovering their investment. One among them is Adivi Sesh, who is currently busy with multiple projects and enjoys one of the highest success ratios among actors today. He is now gearing up for his upcoming film Dacoit, which is slated to hit theatres on April 10. Mrunal Thakur plays the female lead, while Shaniel Deo directs the film.
Sesh, on the special elements the audience could expect in the film, explains that Dacoit has been presented in a unique neo-Western style of love amidst a battle. “We have presented this angry love story in a sort of neo-western style. There are rocks, bullets, blood, fire, guns, and trains, set in an atmosphere reminiscent of an older era — something like Sholay or The Magnificent Seven. With an American sensibility of filmmaking, Shaniel brings an Indian soul to it. That combination gives Dacoit a very unique style.”
Speaking about director Shaniel Deo, Sesh says their friendship dates back to his days in the United States and adds that Deo was someone he would look up to as a guide. “When we worked on Kshanam, he casually mentioned that his short film had been selected for the Cannes Film Festival. I was surprised and asked him when he made the short film and whether he was also a director. For every film I worked on, I would seek his advice,” he adds, sharing that Deo was honest and mature enough to know when he wanted to step into film direction. “At one point, I asked him if he was interested in directing, but he said he wasn’t emotionally ready. It takes maturity to admit that. Two to three years ago, he told me he was ready, and that’s when we both wrote the story of Dacoit. Artistically, he has a strong grip on music and visual framing.”
For Sesh, the biggest challenge in his career is not in the kind of roles he plays, but something more elemental — staying authentic. “My greatest challenge is to remain authentic and not participate in the rat race. I have rejected many films and never feel insecure about competition. I stay away from unnecessary industry discussions, trade talks, and even social media comments,” says Sesh as he admits that unnecessary influence led him to choose some wrong films. “I did the film KISS because of that kind of influence, and I don’t want to repeat that mistake. You must follow what your heart believes is right, though you should still genuinely consider advice. Ultimately, you have to listen to your own instincts,” he shares candidly.
Calling Dacoit a true-blue love story, Sesh, in his concluding statement, says that they have treated it as a neo-western story where love blossoms amidst a battle. “The core point and purpose of the film is a broken and angry love story. Why and what happened — you will see on the big screen. But I can say one thing, it is high on emotions and excitement,” he signs off.