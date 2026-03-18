Adivi Sesh: Treated Dacoit as a neo-western story

Speaking about director Shaniel Deo, Sesh says their friendship dates back to his days in the United States and adds that Deo was someone he would look up to as a guide. “When we worked on Kshanam, he casually mentioned that his short film had been selected for the Cannes Film Festival. I was surprised and asked him when he made the short film and whether he was also a director. For every film I worked on, I would seek his advice,” he adds, sharing that Deo was honest and mature enough to know when he wanted to step into film direction. “At one point, I asked him if he was interested in directing, but he said he wasn’t emotionally ready. It takes maturity to admit that. Two to three years ago, he told me he was ready, and that’s when we both wrote the story of Dacoit. Artistically, he has a strong grip on music and visual framing.”