Dr Rajasekhar: With Biker, I have entered a different phase in my career

He admitted that he initially had mixed feelings after signing the film. “Somewhere, I felt like I was playing a second hero in Sharwanand’s film. But my wife and children encouraged me and told me to go ahead with it,” he shared. Recalling a recent incident, the actor said it made him reflect on his position. “I went to a theatre recently, and some people asked about my next film. When I said Biker, they immediately called it Sharwanand’s film. At that moment, I realised that yes, it is his film, and I am playing an important role in it,” he said.