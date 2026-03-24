Dr Rajasekhar: With Biker, I have entered a different phase in my career

Senior actor Rajasekhar returns in Biker, a sports drama starring Sharwanand and Malvika Nair. Directed by Abhilash Reddy, Rajasekhar plays Sharwanand’s father, shifting from lead to character-driven roles.
Speaking about his decision, Rajasekhar said, “Before accepting Biker, I listened to several stories for character roles, but none of them impressed me. A couple of years later, Abhilash came with this script, and I liked it. That’s when I decided to take it up.”
He admitted that he initially had mixed feelings after signing the film. “Somewhere, I felt like I was playing a second hero in Sharwanand’s film. But my wife and children encouraged me and told me to go ahead with it,” he shared. Recalling a recent incident, the actor said it made him reflect on his position. “I went to a theatre recently, and some people asked about my next film. When I said Biker, they immediately called it Sharwanand’s film. At that moment, I realised that yes, it is his film, and I am playing an important role in it,” he said.
Rajasekhar added that the transition was new for him. “For a moment, I felt like I was moving into a different phase of my career, but my family reminded me that every role has its importance. I have now come to terms with it,” he said. The actor also made a heartfelt request to filmmakers. “I request writers and directors to come up with good stories for me. I want to do more films and take on meaningful roles,” he said.
He thanked UV Creations for their support and hospitality. “During the shoot, they treated me like a hero. I am very thankful for that,” he said. He also had kind words for his co-star Sharwanand, calling him “a very sweet and respectful person. I am eagerly waiting for April 3. I hope audiences will watch and enjoy Biker,” Rajasekhar concluded.