Gayapadda Simham gets a release date

Tharun Bhascker takes on the lead role in Gayapadda Simham, directed by Kasyap Sreenivas. The makers held an event on Monday to announce the film’s release date. Producer Dil Raju attended as the chief guest and revealed that the film will hit the screens on May 1. He also announced that he has acquired the distribution rights.
Speaking at the event, Dil Raju said, “Pavan Sadineni (one of the producers) approached me with the teaser. After watching it and understanding the concept, I was impressed and decided to take up the distribution.”
He further added that although the team initially planned to release the film on May 1, they had to reconsider due to the release of another big film, Peddi, scheduled for April 30. “Considering the situation, I suggested the team shift their release by a week, and they agreed,” he said.
The makers have begun promotions uniquely by referencing Donald Trump, tying it to the film’s backdrop. The story revolves around youngsters aspiring to go to the United States and the challenges they face, especially with the stricter rules that followed Trump's presidency. “That’s why we used Trump in our promotional content. We will reveal more interesting elements in the coming days,” said Pavan Sadineni.
The team describes Gayapadda Simham as a complete entertainer replete with humour. “It’s packed with comedy, and audiences will enjoy it from start to finish. We have not targeted or offended anyone through the film,” Pavan added. Apart from Tharun Bhascker and Faria Abdullah, the film also features Manasa Chowdhary and several others in key roles.