Telugu

Srikanth’s look from Sambarala Yeti Gattu unveiled

The makers of Sambarala Yeti Gattu have unveiled senior actor Srikanth’s look from the film on the occasion of his birthday
Srikanth’s look from Sambarala Yeti Gattu unveiled
Srikanth from Sambarala Yeti Gattu
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Sai Durgha Tej is playing the lead in his upcoming film Sambarala Yeti Gattu, which is one of the most ambitious and highest-budget projects of his career. A period drama, the film features Sai Durgha Tej in a completely transformed avatar. The film is helmed by Rohith KP in his directorial debut.

K Niranjan Reddy, under the banner Prime Show Entertainment, who earlier backed Hanu-Man, is producing the film. The makers had previously released a few promotional videos, which generated good buzz among the audience.

Sambarala Yeti Gattu glimpse: Sai Durgha Tej roars as a rebel in a crumbling dystopia from makers of HanuMan

Continuing the promotions, the team has now unveiled the first look of senior actor Srikanth, who plays a key role in the film. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers revealed that he will be seen in a character named 'Britishu,' along with a striking poster.

The film’s shoot is currently progressing at a brisk pace. The project also boasts a strong technical team, with Vetrivel Palanisamy handling cinematography and B Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music. Naveen Vijay Krishna is working as the editor. The makers are planning a release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Srikanth
Sai Durgha Tej
Rohith KP
Sambarala Yeti Gattu

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com