Srikanth’s look from Sambarala Yeti Gattu unveiled

Sai Durgha Tej is playing the lead in his upcoming film Sambarala Yeti Gattu, which is one of the most ambitious and highest-budget projects of his career. A period drama, the film features Sai Durgha Tej in a completely transformed avatar. The film is helmed by Rohith KP in his directorial debut.
K Niranjan Reddy, under the banner Prime Show Entertainment, who earlier backed Hanu-Man, is producing the film. The makers had previously released a few promotional videos, which generated good buzz among the audience.
Continuing the promotions, the team has now unveiled the first look of senior actor Srikanth, who plays a key role in the film. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers revealed that he will be seen in a character named 'Britishu,' along with a striking poster.
The film’s shoot is currently progressing at a brisk pace. The project also boasts a strong technical team, with Vetrivel Palanisamy handling cinematography and B Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music. Naveen Vijay Krishna is working as the editor. The makers are planning a release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.