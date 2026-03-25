Manasa Sharma: Vittalacharya is my inspiration

While there have been a few recent films set in rural fantasy backdrops, Manasa is confident that Rakasa stands apart. “This film offers a fresh visual experience. It’s like a Chandamama-style story, but presented with modern filmmaking techniques,” she explains. Manasa credits veteran filmmaker B Vittalacharya as her inspiration. “This generation may not know him, but I grew up watching his films with my grandmother. His ability to create magical fantasy worlds without advanced technology inspired me a lot,” she says. She adds that today’s filmmakers have the advantage of better tools. “With the kind of technology available now, we can take that imagination to another level,” she notes.