Dil Raju: DeThadi showcases Hyderabad’s vibrant culture to the world

Speaking at the event, producer Dil Raju revealed that the story originated from director Aditya Rao Gangasani. “Aditya went to the US for his MS and, after returning to Hyderabad, he closely observed the lives of band artists. That inspired him to write a story rooted in Hyderabad’s festivals and culture,” he said. He added that the film features several well-known celebrations such as Ellamma Laggam, Bonalu, Vinayaka Chavithi, and Sadar.