Dil Raju: DeThadi showcases Hyderabad’s vibrant culture to the world

The DeThadi team hosted a promotional event recently in Hyderabad, which witnessed hundreds of band artists gathering to showcase their talent. The film revolves around Hyderabad’s unique cultural traditions, with a special focus on the city’s popular band and drum culture. Ashish plays the role of drummer Ghannu Bhai in the film.
Speaking at the event, producer Dil Raju revealed that the story originated from director Aditya Rao Gangasani. “Aditya went to the US for his MS and, after returning to Hyderabad, he closely observed the lives of band artists. That inspired him to write a story rooted in Hyderabad’s festivals and culture,” he said. He added that the film features several well-known celebrations such as Ellamma Laggam, Bonalu, Vinayaka Chavithi, and Sadar.
Dil Raju also shared that both Aditya and Ashish spent considerable time with local band artists to analyse their lives. “They observed and interacted with them closely, and have incorporated many real-life incidents into the story,” he said. He further mentioned that around 600 band members voluntarily attended the event, expressing their happiness that a film is being made based on their community.
The producer revealed that Ashish dedicated nearly a year to learning the art. “He learned how to play different kinds of bands and understood their lifestyle in detail. That preparation will be visible on screen,” he added, praising the effort put in by the team.
Apart from Aditya, noted writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada is associated with the project as the creative head. Dil Raju and his brother Shirish, under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, have produced the film.