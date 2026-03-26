Reports: Ram Charan injured while shooting an action sequence for Peddi

According to reports, actor Ram Charan has picked up an injury while shooting for his upcoming film Peddi. Reports say that the team was shooting a major action sequence at a stadium in Hyderabad when Ram Charan had a minor injury in his forehead. However, the actor is completely fine, the reports say.
Doctors have asked Ram Charan to take rest for a few days and the injury is not a major one, so the entire unit felt relieved about the actor condition. Peddi is all set to hit the screens on April 30. However, now with this injury to its lead actor, its production has reportedly been stopped. That said, there is no official confirmation about the injury or the production.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a sports drama set in the Uttarandhra region. Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead in the film, with actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Rao Ramesh playing key roles.
The talkie part of the film is not yet completed as the team is shooting at a brisk pace to meet the deadline of April 30. The makers are also planning to shoot a special song next month. According to reports, Mrunal Thakur is roped in for the special song, but there is still no official confirmation about it. Venkat Saitsh Kilaru is producing this high-budget film, while top production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are backing this project.