VV Vinayak: Hard to recreate Adhurs magic

Putting an end to all speculations regarding the possibility of a sequel, filmmaker VV Vinayak recently clarified that there will be no sequel to Adhurs. Speaking at an event for Band Melam, presented by Kona Venkat, the director said the film is complete in itself and does not leave scope for a sequel. He added that even if a sequel were to be considered, it would require equally strong writing, which is difficult to achieve. “It’s better to leave the original as it is and undisturbed. We may not be able to recreate the same magic again,” he conceded with candour.
Director VV Vinayak and Jr NTR delivered one of the most entertaining films with Adhurs. The film was popular for the hilarious combination between Jr NTR and Brahmanandam. Released in 2010, Adhurs has often sparked discussions about a possible sequel.
Vinayak also spoke about his long association with Kona Venkat that dates back two decades. “He started his journey as a writer with my film Samba,” Vinayak recalled. He shared that Kona Venkat had earlier worked as a government employee and later as a personal assistant to a minister. “He often mentioned that his grandfather, Kona Prabhakar Rao, was a governor. In Mumbai, he became close to Ram Gopal Varma and even wrote dialogues for the Telugu version of Satya,” Vinayak points out to Venkat's passion towards cinema that, though there were other avenues he could have explored, given his family background.
The director further revealed that Kona Venkat shares a close bond with veteran writer Acharya Aatreya and also collaborated with Puri Jagannadh on Sivamani. “Time just flies when I’m with Kona. Later, he transitioned into producing and delivered several films. Now, he is backing Band Melam and introducing a new director. I wish him all the best,” Vinayak wished Venkat well on his new venture within the industry.
Vinayak also expressed gratitude to Kona Venkat for contributing to the script of Adhurs, which became a major blockbuster in both his and Jr NTR’s careers.
On this occasion, the director also shared an important message for aspiring filmmakers eager to make their mark. He advised them to pursue studies and make it a safety net, saying that he lost out on opportunities because he underestimated the value of education. “Everyone should focus on education before entering the film industry. I couldn’t study much; I missed an opportunity. After the success of Tagore, I was offered a Hindi film with a big star, but I had to let it go as I didn’t know the language,” he said. He concluded by stressing the importance of education and language skills in today’s world. “Earlier, talent alone was enough. But now, being educated gives you an added advantage. One should learn and be equipped with multiple languages to grow further,” Vinayak said.
Directed by Sathish Javvaji, who also co-wrote Band Melam with Siva Mupparaju, the film explores the separation and eventual reunion of two childhood friends who take different paths in life. The film stars Harsh Roshan, Sri Devi, and Sai Kumar.