VV Vinayak: Hard to recreate Adhurs magic

On this occasion, the director also shared an important message for aspiring filmmakers eager to make their mark. He advised them to pursue studies and make it a safety net, saying that he lost out on opportunities because he underestimated the value of education. “Everyone should focus on education before entering the film industry. I couldn’t study much; I missed an opportunity. After the success of Tagore, I was offered a Hindi film with a big star, but I had to let it go as I didn’t know the language,” he said. He concluded by stressing the importance of education and language skills in today’s world. “Earlier, talent alone was enough. But now, being educated gives you an added advantage. One should learn and be equipped with multiple languages to grow further,” Vinayak said.