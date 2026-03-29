Thiruveer: People still don’t recognise me as a hero

Actor Thiruveer, who recently tasted success with The Great Pre-Wedding Show, continues to stay busy with multiple projects. The film also won honours at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards as the Third Best Film. He is now gearing up for the release of Papam Pratap, which is slated to hit theatres on April 17. The film is directed by SP Durga Naresh and produced by Rakesh Reddy Gaddam and Rudradev Madireddy, with ETV Win backing the project.
Speaking at the teaser launch, Thiruveer said that Papam Pratap is a film that can be watched by the entire family. The teaser hints at a rural backdrop, and when asked about repeatedly doing similar settings, the actor responded candidly. “I don’t have the luxury to choose from a wide range of scripts. I pick the best from what comes my way,” he said.
He clarified that he has never consciously limited himself to rural dramas. “I didn’t plan to do only village-based films. I want to explore different genres, but it all depends on the opportunities and scripts I get,” he added.
Sharing a few personal experiences, Thiruveer revealed how people often fail to recognise him as a lead actor. “Once, while travelling to Vijayawada, a person sitting next to me asked if I was from the film industry. When I said yes, he asked what I do. I told him I worked as an assistant director for OG, and the conversation ended there,” he said with a smile.
He recalled another incident from a shoot in Anantapur. “While we were filming Bhagavanthudu, a person came by and asked my co-director who the hero was, even though I was standing right there. These things happen quite often,” he shared.
The actor also remembered a moment during the shoot of Masooda. “A child actor asked me if I was the driver. When I told him I was the hero, he didn’t believe me,” he said.
Despite such experiences, Thiruveer remains focused on his work. With Papam Pratap set for release on April 17 and other projects like Bhagavanthudu in the pipeline, the actor is hopeful of gaining wider recognition in the coming days.