Thiruveer: People still don’t recognise me as a hero

Actor Thiruveer, who recently tasted success with The Great Pre-Wedding Show, continues to stay busy with multiple projects. The film also won honours at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards as the Third Best Film. He is now gearing up for the release of Papam Pratap, which is slated to hit theatres on April 17. The film is directed by SP Durga Naresh and produced by Rakesh Reddy Gaddam and Rudradev Madireddy, with ETV Win backing the project.