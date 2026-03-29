Ram Charan’s powerful ‘Pehalwan’ look from Peddi unveiled on his birthday

Peddi, starring Ram Charan, has been generating massive buzz ever since its first glimpse was released. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkat Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the film continues to raise expectations with each new update. Marking Ram Charan’s birthday on Friday, the makers unveiled a brand-new look that has instantly caught everyone’s attention.
With every piece of content, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Earlier, audiences saw Ram Charan as a village cricketer in the announcement video and the 'Chikiri' song. Now, the latest poster showcases his transformation into a rugged wrestler, adding a new dimension to his character.
The transition from cricket to wrestling appears both unique and impressive, highlighting Ram Charan’s physical transformation and commitment to the role. The Peddi Pehalwan look stands out for its raw intensity and authenticity, making it one of the most talked-about reveals in recent times.
The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, alongside a strong supporting cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Music is composed by AR Rahman, whose first single 'Chikiri Chikiri' already created a strong buzz, followed by the energetic 'Rai Rai Raa Raa.'
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi is slated for a theatrical release on April 30, 2026. With its unique storyline, powerful performances, and striking visuals, the film continues to build strong anticipation among audiences.